Every uniform carries a story

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Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, gives a speech to the audience during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Performing live entertainment and raising funds for disabled veterans, Gary Sinise has won plenty of awards, including the Presidential Citizens Medal in 2008 from former U.S. President George Bush for his dedication to supporting the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)