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    Every uniform carries a story [Image 3 of 5]

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    Every uniform carries a story

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto 

    49th Wing

    Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, gives a speech to the audience during a concert at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 12, 2026. Performing live entertainment and raising funds for disabled veterans, Gary Sinise has won plenty of awards, including the Presidential Citizens Medal in 2008 from former U.S. President George Bush for his dedication to supporting the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9812602
    VIRIN: 260712-F-CD421-1153
    Resolution: 3723x2877
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Every uniform carries a story [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story
    Every uniform carries a story

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    Gary Sinise
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Lt. Dan band
    49th Wing
    community

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