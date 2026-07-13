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    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7]

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    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Photo by Breonna Summers 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    An U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 11, 2025. The A-10 Warthog was on its way home to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia after completing Programmed Depot Maintenance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. It's a team effort to keep the United States Air Force air craft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:54
    Photo ID: 9812154
    VIRIN: 250311-F-MO401-1017
    Resolution: 5247x2951
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by Breonna Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base

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    Tinker AFB
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Programmed Depot Maintenance
    A-10C Thunderbolt II "Warthog"
    A-10 Warthog

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