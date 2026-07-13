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An U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 11, 2025. The A-10 Warthog was on its way home to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia after completing Programmed Depot Maintenance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. It's a team effort to keep the United States Air Force air craft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)