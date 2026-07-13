An U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 11, 2025. The A-10 Warthog was on its way home to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia after completing Programmed Depot Maintenance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. It's a team effort to keep the United States Air Force air craft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:55
|Photo ID:
|9812149
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-MO401-1013
|Resolution:
|7216x4059
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II receives fuel at Tinker Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by Breonna Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.