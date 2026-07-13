Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 10:11 Photo ID: 9811665 VIRIN: 260714-F-OB488-1080 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.74 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New 325th FW command team outlines vision for Tyndall's future [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.