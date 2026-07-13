New 325th FW command team outlines vision for Tyndall's future

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U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Thulin, 325th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during an all-call at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 14, 2026. The all-call served as the first wing-wide event for the new command team, aiming to outline their leadership philosophies and expectations for the 325th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)