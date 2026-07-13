New 325th FW command team outlines vision for Tyndall's future

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Bensen, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, addresses Airmen during an all-call at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 14, 2026. During his remarks, Bensen highlighted his unique career path from the Army National Guard to the Air Force and emphasized the importance of professional mastery and looking out for fellow wingmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney McCants)