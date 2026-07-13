New 325th FW command team outlines vision for Tyndall's future

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.— U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Thulin, 325th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Erik Bensen, 325th FW command chief, established their strategic vision and expectations for the "Checkertails" during an all-call at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 14, 2026.



In their first official gathering as the wing's command team, the leaders emphasized readiness, personal responsibility and the installation's ongoing transformation into an operational F-35A Lightning II wing.



Thulin, a career pilot who transitioned to the F-35A in 2015, brings extensive experience from operational assignments at Kunsan, Aviano, and Misawa air bases, as well as combat missions flown across multiple regions. Despite his tactical background, the commander highlighted a people-first approach to his leadership.



"I am a personnelist at heart," Thulin said. "If I can get the needs, hopes and wishes of the team of Airmen and their families sitting in front of me to intersect with the needs of the Air Force, then I have won as a commander."



Focusing on how leadership inspires action, Thulin introduced his one-page leadership philosophy built on a culture of trust, empowerment, and motivation. He challenged Airmen to embody three core values essential for the wing's success: integrity, flexibility and grit.



"If you ever want to see an Airman's grit ... go and watch them during the last lap of their PT test," Thulin said. "That last lap runs on pure grit, and I see it every time I'm over at the gym or on the track."



Echoing the commander's focus on personnel, Bensen shared his unique trajectory from the Army National Guard to serving as an Air Force first sergeant across multiple global installations, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



"We need you to be masters of your craft,” Bensen said. “But also look to your right and left and think about what else you can do to be a better Airman."



The command team reinforced that while the broader Air Force adapts to new strategic priorities, the 325th FW's primary mission of projecting combat airpower remains the same. They stressed that true readiness stems from tactical mastery and physical fitness.



Following a Q&A session, Thulin concluded the all-call by pledging his personal commitment to the Checkertails.



"I lead by example through selfless service to the 325th Fighter Wing mission every second of every day," Thulin said. "I will not ask anyone to do something I would not do myself. I am so excited to be your wing commander, and so excited to lead this wing over the next few years."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 10:11 Story ID: 569977 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New 325th FW command team outlines vision for Tyndall's future, by A1C Courtney McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.