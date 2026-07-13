Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, off-going Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, salutes during the III MEF change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. Turner is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anastasia Dausilio)