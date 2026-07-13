Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, incoming Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks during the III MEF change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. Watson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anastasia Dausilio)