U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, off-going Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks during the III MEF change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. Turner is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anastasia Dausilio)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9811434
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-FJ156-1146
|Resolution:
|2632x3948
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Anastasia Dausilio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.