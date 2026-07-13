Lt. Gen. Turner relinquishes command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Watson

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, left, off-going Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, incoming Commanding General of III MEF, during the III MEF change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. Turner is a native of Maryland. Turner is a native of Maryland and Watson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anastasia Dausilio)