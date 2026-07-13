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    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge [Image 8 of 8]

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    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Lt. Cmdr. Michael J. Johnson delivers remarks after assuming command of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Detachment Pacific during a Change of Charge ceremony at the Navy Lodge on Ford Island, July 10. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anna Taylor/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 14:58
    Photo ID: 9810259
    VIRIN: 260710-N-FC622-1033
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge [Image 8 of 8], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge
    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge
    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge
    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge
    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge
    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge
    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge
    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge

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    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge

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    Change of Command Ceremony

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