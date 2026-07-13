NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge

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Lt. Cmdr. Michael J. Johnson, right, receives congratulations from Capt. Brandon Monaghan, commanding officer of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, after assuming command of NUWC Division, Keyport, Detachment Pacific during a ceremony at the Navy Lodge on Ford Island, July 10. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anna Taylor/Released)