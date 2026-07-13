Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport welcomed Lieutenant Commander Michael J. Johnson as Detachment Pacific’s new officer in charge during a Change of Charge ceremony at the Navy Lodge on Ford Island, July 10. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anna Taylor/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9810241
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-FC622-1018
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge [Image 8 of 8], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge
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