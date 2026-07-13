Date Taken: 07.10.2026 Date Posted: 07.14.2026 14:58 Photo ID: 9810241 VIRIN: 260710-N-FC622-1018 Resolution: 3008x2000 Size: 1.88 MB Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge [Image 8 of 8], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.