NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes LCDR Michael Johnson as Pacific Detachment’s new officer in charge

Photo By Frank Kaminski | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently welcomed LCDR Michael J. Johnson as Detachment Pacific’s new officer in charge. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jean Wines/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport welcomed Lieutenant Commander Michael J. Johnson as Detachment Pacific’s new officer in charge during a Change of Charge ceremony at the Navy Lodge on Ford Island, July 10. NUWC Division, Keyport Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Monaghan served as presiding officer.

During the ceremony, Monaghan praised the detachment's vital role in national security and highlighted the achievements of the outgoing officer in charge, Cmdr. Nate Battle, who is retiring after 30 years of naval service. Under Battle's leadership, the detachment eliminated a two-decade torpedo maintenance backlog and earned the Pearl Harbor Intermediate Maintenance Activity its first Vice Admiral Lockwood Award for Excellence.

Monaghan credited Battle with ensuring the fleet remained properly equipped.

“Because of Nate's leadership, our submarine force got the weapons they needed, exactly when they needed them, with absolute certainty in their reliability,” said Monaghan.

Monaghan also stressed the strategic importance of the detachment's location and mission. "Your work here, in the heart of the Pacific, is critical to our national security, the security of this region and the security of our allies," he said.

Johnson was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Williston, South Carolina as a child. The nephew of several Navy veterans, he grew up fascinated with submarines and their history. After finishing high school, he enlisted in the Navy as a torpedoman’s mate aboard the fast-attack submarine USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (SSN 708).

Johnson fondly remembers the camaraderie among the crew of the Minneapolis-St. Paul, on which he completed two Mediterranean deployments. “The friendships I built during those times and being able to lean on my shipmates was instrumental,” he said.

Over the next decade, he spent three years as an instructor at Naval Submarine School at New London, Connecticut, completed six strategic deterrent patrols aboard the ballistic-missile submarine USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) and advanced to the rank of chief petty officer (E-7).

Motivated by a desire to increase his impact on naval ordnance policy, Johnson earned his commission as a submarine ordnance limited duty officer in 2011.

“I wanted to effect change across a greater scale in the Navy,” he said. “I saw areas I wanted to improve and change in the ordnance world and some things I think we could have done better.”

In 2019, following tours aboard the USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Alaska (SSBN 732), he became Atlantic Fleet Force Protection policy officer at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia. In this key policy role, he was responsible for developing and maintaining security directives for all Atlantic fleet submarines.

"As a chief, you're laser-focused on your divisional aspirations, but as an officer, your scope of the planning and putting policies in place changes," said Johnson.

While serving on the Emory S. Land, Johnson earned his Surface Warfare Officer qualification. During his time on Alaska, the submarine was twice awarded the Battle Efficiency "E" and Strategic "S" awards in recognition of the crew's superior performance and readiness.

As OIC for NUWC Division, Keyport, Detachment Pacific, Johnson is focused on the mission and supporting his team of Sailors, civilians and contractors.

Monaghan expressed confidence that Johnson will use his extensive ordnance background to maintain the detachment's operational excellence. He tasked the new OIC with strengthening ties with Pacific Fleet stakeholders and allied partners.

“My expectation for your tenure is straightforward: build on the incredible momentum Nate established,” said Monaghan.

“The top priority is always meeting the mission mark, but you can't be successful without investing in your people,” said Johnson. “The Navy's biggest asset is its people, so I’m focused on taking care of them and removing any barriers they have to getting their job done.”

Johnson holds an associate degree in strategic leadership from Coastline Community College and a bachelor's in workforce education development from Southern Illinois University. He expects to complete his master's in executive leadership from Liberty University this May.

Johnson said he “took full advantage” of the educational benefits the Navy offers and he encourages his Sailors to do the same. “Take all the advantages and the resources that the Navy has to offer during your tour," he said.

Cmdr. Mark Gordon, commanding officer of Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown and a colleague of Johnson’s, praised his leadership style.

"He's a dynamic leader who reads the personality of people and is adaptive based on the people that he's working with,” said Gordon. “He's an intelligent person both technically and emotionally, which is a rare strength. He's focused on what needs to happen, but he's patient in getting there the right way."

Johnson and his wife, Melissa, a registered nurse, are high school sweethearts celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this year. They have a son, Caleb, who is studying electrical engineering at Clemson University, and a daughter, Lillian, who is a sports communication major at Clemson.

Johnson credits his family’s support for much of his success so far with the Navy. “Without a doubt, I would not be where I am today without the support from my family,” he said. “My wife has been here for the long haul.”

Outside of work, Johnson enjoys spending time with his family, attending sporting events and gardening.

-KPT-

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.