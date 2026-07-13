KC-135 aircraft parked on the flight line at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 27, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo and caption by MSgt. Joseph Courtney/ RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:38
|Photo ID:
|9809673
|VIRIN:
|200312-F-EW539-9439
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Joseph Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.