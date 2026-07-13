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    KC-135 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 10 of 10]

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    KC-135 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Courtney 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135 aircraft parked on the flight line at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 27, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo and caption by MSgt. Joseph Courtney/ RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9809673
    VIRIN: 200312-F-EW539-9439
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KC-135 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Joseph Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KC-135 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing

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