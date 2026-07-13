Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:38 Photo ID: 9809673 VIRIN: 200312-F-EW539-9439 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 2.27 MB Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

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This work, KC-135 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Joseph Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.