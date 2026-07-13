A field service technician from Megadoor removes existing aircraft hangar door in preparation of installing new hanger doors at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, 13 July 2026. The replacement project updates aging hangar doors th ensure continued reliability and support the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo and caption by MSgt. Joseph Courtney/ RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:38
|Photo ID:
|9809656
|VIRIN:
|200312-F-EW539-4414
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hangar door replacement project supports Air Guard mission [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Joseph Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.