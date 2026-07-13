Hangar door replacement project supports Air guard mission

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A field service technician from Megadoor removes existing aircraft hangar door in preparation of installing new hanger doors at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, 13 July 2026. The replacement project updates aging hangar doors th ensure continued reliability and support the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo and caption by MSgt. Joseph Courtney/ RELEASED)