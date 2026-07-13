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    Hangar Door replacement project supports Air Guard mission [Image 3 of 10]

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    Hangar Door replacement project supports Air Guard mission

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Courtney 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A field service technician from Megadoor removes existing aircraft hangar door in preparation of installing new hanger doors at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, 13 July 2026. The replacement project updates aging hangar doors th ensure continued reliability and support the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo and caption by MSgt. Joseph Courtney/ RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9809657
    VIRIN: 200312-F-EW539-3498
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hangar Door replacement project supports Air Guard mission [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Joseph Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hangar Door replacement project supports Air Guard mission
    Hangar door replacement project supports Air Guard mission
    Hangar Door replacement project supports Air Guard mission
    Hangar door replacement project supports Air Guard mission
    Hangar door replacement project supports Air Guard mission
    Hangar door replacement project supports Air Guard mission
    Hangar door replacement project supports Air Guard mission
    Hangar door replacement project supports Air Guard mission
    Hangar door replacement project supports Air guard mission
    KC-135 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing

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    hangar door
    171st Aerial Refueling Wing
    megadoor

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