Staff Sgt. Lemos, 377th Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, presents Mrs. Lauren Kwon, wife of Maj. Gen. Jake Kwon with flowers during the 377th Theater Sustainment Command change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9801156
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-TD266-8511
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|20.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 377th TSC holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.