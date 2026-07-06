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    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

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    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Lemos, 377th Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, presents Mrs. Lauren Kwon, wife of Maj. Gen. Jake Kwon with flowers during the 377th Theater Sustainment Command change of command ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 09:04
    Photo ID: 9801156
    VIRIN: 260628-A-TD266-8511
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 20.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 377th TSC holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony
    377th TSC holds change of command ceremony

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