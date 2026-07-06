377th TSC holds change of command ceremony

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A proud family moment during the 377th Theater Sustainment Command change of command ceremony on June 28 in New Orleans. Donna Swanson and her daughter Riley watch as Maj. Gen. Justin Swanson delivers his farewell speech, with his daughter, Casey, tuning in remotely from Italy. The ceremony, held at the National World War II Museum's US Freedom Pavilion, marked the transfer of authority to incoming commanding general Maj. Gen. Jake Kwon.