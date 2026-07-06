A proud family moment during the 377th Theater Sustainment Command change of command ceremony on June 28 in New Orleans. Donna Swanson and her daughter Riley watch as Maj. Gen. Justin Swanson delivers his farewell speech, with his daughter, Casey, tuning in remotely from Italy. The ceremony, held at the National World War II Museum's US Freedom Pavilion, marked the transfer of authority to incoming commanding general Maj. Gen. Jake Kwon.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9801143
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-TD266-5209
|Resolution:
|7823x5218
|Size:
|20.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 377th TSC holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.