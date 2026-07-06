Members of the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, brigades, and battalions pose with the 310th ESC Command team following the 377th TSC change of command ceremony at New Orleans' National World War II Museum on June 28.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9801154
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-TD266-9646
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.8 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 377th TSC holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.