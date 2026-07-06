Maj. Gen. Justin Swanson delivers his remarks during the 377th TSC change of command ceremony at New Orleans' National World War II Museum on June 28.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9801147
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-TD266-1459
|Resolution:
|7749x5169
|Size:
|18.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 377th TSC holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.