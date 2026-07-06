Date Taken: 06.28.2026 Date Posted: 07.09.2026 09:04 Photo ID: 9801147 VIRIN: 260628-A-TD266-1459 Resolution: 7749x5169 Size: 18.95 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 377th TSC holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.