Mississippi National Guardsmen support during America 250 medical emergencies

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joshua Williams, right, commander, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, talks to a member of the District of Columbia Fire & EMS responding to a medical emergency after the Salute to America Celebration in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)