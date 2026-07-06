Louisiana National Guardsmen support during America 250 Fireworks

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Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol at one of the entrances of the Great American State Fair during the Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)