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    Mississippi National Guardsmen support during America 250 Fireworks at the Great American State Fair [Image 27 of 29]

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    Mississippi National Guardsmen support during America 250 Fireworks at the Great American State Fair

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Steven Gonzalez, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, poses for a photo while supporting ground operations during the Salute to America Celebration in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 01:48
    Photo ID: 9800519
    VIRIN: 260705-Z-LK770-1124
    Resolution: 5875x3917
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen support during America 250 Fireworks at the Great American State Fair [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom 250

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