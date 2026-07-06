Mississippi National Guardsmen support during America 250 fireworks

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U.S. Army Maj. Smith, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, conducts crowd control operations during the Salute to America Celebration in Washington, D.C., July 5, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)