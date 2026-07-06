303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 303rd Intelligence Squadron present a first salute to Lt. Col. Thomas Beasley, incoming commander of the 303rd Intelligence Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2026. The 303rd IS supports the 694th ISRG in theater intelligence operations and providing real-time threat warning for the 607th Air and Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)