303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Beasley, right, incoming commander of the 303rd Intelligence Squadron, accepts command from Col. Billy Huffman, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2026. Beasley previously served as the Chief, NATO Plans Support, advising senior leaders on operational planning, training and exercise activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)