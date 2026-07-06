303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 303rd Intelligence Squadron present a final salute to Lt. Col. Patricia Brennan, outgoing commander of the 303rd IS, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2026. The 303rd IS delivers rapid, operationally relevant intelligence to the Air Component Command and U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)