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    303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

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    303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patricia Brennan, right, outgoing commander of the 303rd Intelligence Squadron, relinquishes command to Col. Billy Huffman, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2026. Brennan oversaw the execution of theater and national cryptologic analysis in support of the Seventh Air Force U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 00:58
    Photo ID: 9800460
    VIRIN: 260708-F-VQ804-1008
    Resolution: 5013x3342
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony
    303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony

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    303rd Intelligence Squadron
    Osan Air Base
    694th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group

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