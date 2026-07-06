303rd IS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patricia Brennan, right, outgoing commander of the 303rd Intelligence Squadron, relinquishes command to Col. Billy Huffman, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2026. Brennan oversaw the execution of theater and national cryptologic analysis in support of the Seventh Air Force U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 00:58
|Photo ID:
|9800460
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-VQ804-1008
|Resolution:
|5013x3342
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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