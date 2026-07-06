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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day [Image 3 of 4]

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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

    CHERBOURG, FRANCE

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Paratroopers from the U.S. Army, Air Force and Allied forces prepare parachutes on a flightline at Cherbourg, France, June 7, 2026. The event honored the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions and Allied forces who participated in Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9800272
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-A3507-1002
    Resolution: 664x440
    Size: 60.01 KB
    Location: CHERBOURG, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day [Image 4 of 4], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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    A return to Normandy: 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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