176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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Paratroopers from the U.S. Army, Air Force and Allied forces prepare parachutes on a flightline at Cherbourg, France, June 7, 2026. The event honored the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions and Allied forces who participated in Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)