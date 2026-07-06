Paratroopers from the U.S. Army, Air Force and Allied forces prepare parachutes on a flightline at Cherbourg, France, June 7, 2026. The event honored the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions and Allied forces who participated in Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9800272
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-A3507-1002
|Resolution:
|664x440
|Size:
|60.01 KB
|Location:
|CHERBOURG, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day [Image 4 of 4], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A return to Normandy: 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
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