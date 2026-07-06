U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft fly in formation over the coastal regions of France, June 05, 2026, in support of D-Day 82nd anniversary events in Normandy, France. The return of American aircraft to Normandy serves as a visible reminder of the enduring friendship between the people of France and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9800270
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-A3507-1001
|Resolution:
|662x440
|Size:
|72.48 KB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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A return to Normandy: 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
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