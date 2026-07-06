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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day [Image 1 of 4]

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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft fly in formation over the coastal regions of France, June 05, 2026, in support of D-Day 82nd anniversary events in Normandy, France. The return of American aircraft to Normandy serves as a visible reminder of the enduring friendship between the people of France and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9800270
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-A3507-1001
    Resolution: 662x440
    Size: 72.48 KB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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    A return to Normandy: 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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