176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft fly in formation over the coastal regions of France, June 05, 2026, in support of D-Day 82nd anniversary events in Normandy, France. The return of American aircraft to Normandy serves as a visible reminder of the enduring friendship between the people of France and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)