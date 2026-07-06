176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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Combat rescue officers and pararescuemen of 212th Rescue Squadron stand in front of a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II combat search and rescue aircraft during the 82nd D-Day anniversary in Normandy, France. The Alaska Air National Guard Airmen jumped with the Air Force and U.S. Army to commemorate the cross-channel invasion. (Courtesy photo)