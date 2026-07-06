Combat rescue officers and pararescuemen of 212th Rescue Squadron stand in front of a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II combat search and rescue aircraft during the 82nd D-Day anniversary in Normandy, France. The Alaska Air National Guard Airmen jumped with the Air Force and U.S. Army to commemorate the cross-channel invasion. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9800271
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-A3507-1001
|Resolution:
|660x440
|Size:
|100.72 KB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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A return to Normandy: 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
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