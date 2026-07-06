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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day [Image 2 of 4]

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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Combat rescue officers and pararescuemen of 212th Rescue Squadron stand in front of a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II combat search and rescue aircraft during the 82nd D-Day anniversary in Normandy, France. The Alaska Air National Guard Airmen jumped with the Air Force and U.S. Army to commemorate the cross-channel invasion. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9800271
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-A3507-1001
    Resolution: 660x440
    Size: 100.72 KB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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    A return to Normandy: 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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