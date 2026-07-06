Paratroopers from the U.S. Army and Air Force execute a military free fall into a drop zone at La Fiere, France, June 07, 2026. D-Day 82 commemorates the courage and sacrifice of Allied forces who fought for freedom, reminding us of the enduring strength of alliances and shared responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9800269
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-A3507-1003
|Resolution:
|662x440
|Size:
|42.82 KB
|Location:
|LA FIERE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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A return to Normandy: 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
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