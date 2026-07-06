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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day [Image 4 of 4]

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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

    LA FIERE, FRANCE

    06.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Paratroopers from the U.S. Army and Air Force execute a military free fall into a drop zone at La Fiere, France, June 07, 2026. D-Day 82 commemorates the courage and sacrifice of Allied forces who fought for freedom, reminding us of the enduring strength of alliances and shared responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shawn White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9800269
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-A3507-1003
    Resolution: 662x440
    Size: 42.82 KB
    Location: LA FIERE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day
    176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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    A return to Normandy: 176th Wing Airmen honor a shared heritage during the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

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