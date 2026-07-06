10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration

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U.S. Army recruiters with the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion share information with an America 250 Celebration attendees at several activation booths at The Intrepid Museum in New York, New York, July 3, 2026. U.S. Army Recruiters interacted with thousands of Intrepid Museum America 250 Birthday Celebration attendees, working to educate the public on Army programs and strengthening community relationships with the public.

(U.S. Army Photo By: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)