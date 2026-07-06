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    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration [Image 7 of 14]

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    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Mills, an army musician with the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division Band, plays the keyboard during a performance at the Intrepid Museum’s America 250 Celebration in New York, New York, July 3, 2026. The band performed for thousands of attendees during the celebration, which featured musical performances, U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion activation booths and video gaming buses.
    (U.S. Army Photo By: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 21:44
    Photo ID: 9800255
    VIRIN: 260703-A-BD830-1008
    Resolution: 5378x3474
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration [Image 14 of 14], by 1SG Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    NYCRB, 10th Mountain Division Band, The Intrepid Museum, America250, Sail4th 250, Independence Day
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration
    10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration

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    NYCRB, 10th Mountain Division Band, The Intrepid Museum, America250, Sail4th 250, Independence Day

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