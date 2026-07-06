10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration

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U.S. Army First Sgt. Andy Smicker, an army musician with the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division Band, plays the trumpet during a performance at the Intrepid Museum’s America 250 Celebration in New York, New York, July 3, 2026. The band performed for thousands of attendees during the celebration, which featured musical performances, U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion activation booths and video gaming buses.

(U.S. Army Photo By: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)