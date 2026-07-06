10th Mountain Division Band and Recruiters participate in Intrepid Museum 250th Birthday Celebration

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U.S. Army recruiters with the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion share information about the U.S. Army ROTC program with an America 250 Celebration attendee at an Army activation booth in New York, New York, July 3, 2026. U.S. Army Recruiters interacted with thousands of Intrepid Museum America 250 Birthday Celebration attendees, working to educate the public on the Army’s programs, benefits and capabilities.

(U.S. Army Photo By: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)