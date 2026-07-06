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    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert [Image 12 of 15]

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    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jade Venegas  

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Elaine Bradley, drummer and vocalist for Neon Trees, performs during the Armed Forces Entertainment Heatwave concert at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 3, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services partnered with AFE to host the third biennial Heatwave concert, inviting base residents, guests, and personnel for an evening of live music, fireworks, food and drinks in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 17:29
    Photo ID: 9799970
    VIRIN: 260703-M-GO167-1216
    Resolution: 4317x2878
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert
    250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert

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    MCBH
    Marines
    Hawaii
    MCCSHawaii
    Armed Forces Entertainment: AFE

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