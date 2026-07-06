A firework celebration is put on display during the Armed Forces Entertainment Heatwave concert at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 3, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services partnered with AFE to host the third biennial Heatwave concert, inviting base residents, guests, and personnel for an evening of live music, fireworks, food and drinks in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 17:29
|Photo ID:
|9799961
|VIRIN:
|260703-M-GO167-1263
|Resolution:
|5465x3643
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.