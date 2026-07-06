250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert

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Denney Fuller, a bassist for Neon Trees, dances and performs during the Armed Forces Entertainment Heatwave concert at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 3, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services partnered with AFE to host the third biennial Heatwave concert, inviting base residents, guests, and personnel for an evening of live music, fireworks, food and drinks in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)