250th Birthday Celebration: MCBH hosts Heatwave concert

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, left, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Col. Stephen DeTrinis, the commanding officer of MCBH, observe a firework celebration during the Armed Forces Entertainment Heatwave concert at MCBH, July 3, 2026. Marine Corps Community Services partnered with AFE to host the third biennial Heatwave concert, inviting base residents, guests, and personnel for an evening of live music, fireworks, food and drinks in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)