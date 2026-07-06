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    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 10 of 11]

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    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircraft maintenance personnel assigned to the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, tow an F-22 Raptor on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing supported the arrival and departure of participating aircraft in preparation for Freedom 250 celebration events in the National Capital Region, highlighting the wing's role in enabling the Department of War's support to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9799447
    VIRIN: 260703-F-DV652-3094
    Resolution: 5820x3274
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    89th Airlift Wing
    SAM Fox
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
    America250
    Freedom250

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