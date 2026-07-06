F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Newell, an F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team assistant dedicated crew chief, monitors an F-22 Raptor through the windshield of a tow vehicle during aircraft movement at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing supported the arrival and departure of participating aircraft in preparation for Freedom 250 celebration events in the National Capital Region, highlighting the wing's role in enabling the Department of War's support to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans)