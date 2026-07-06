F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration

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An F-22 Raptor assigned to the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team taxis after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing supported the arrival and departure of participating aircraft in preparation for Freedom 250 celebration events in the National Capital Region, highlighting the wing's role in enabling the Department of War's support to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans)