U.S. Air Force aircraft maintenance personnel assigned to the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, coordinate the movement of an F-22 Raptor on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing supported the arrival and departure of participating aircraft in preparation for Freedom 250 celebration events in the National Capital Region, highlighting the wing's role in enabling the Department of War's support to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9799446
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-DV652-3082
|Resolution:
|4848x3226
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrives for Freedom 250 celebration [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.