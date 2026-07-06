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    CJTF-HOA Weather Balloon Launch [Image 1 of 4]

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    CJTF-HOA Weather Balloon Launch

    DJIBOUTI

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members pose for a group photo during the launch of a weather balloon, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 17, 2026. The successful launch enabled collecting valuable atmospheric data to support weather forecasting and mission planning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 07:36
    Photo ID: 9798496
    VIRIN: 260616-A-RL287-3147
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CJTF-HOA Weather Balloon Launch [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Adila Hamdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CJTF-HOA,Weather Balloon Launch, Mission Ready, Meteorology, Forecasting, Weather

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