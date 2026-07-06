CJTF-HOA Weather Balloon Launch

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nico Block, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa weather forecaster, left, and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Katherine Mulhern, US Africa Command joint meteorological and oceanographic officer, release a weather balloon, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 17, 2026. The successful launch enabled collecting valuable atmospheric data to support weather forecasting and mission planning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)