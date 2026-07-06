U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nico Block, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa weather forecaster, left, and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Katherine Mulhern, US Africa Command joint meteorological and oceanographic officer, release a weather balloon, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 17, 2026. The successful launch enabled collecting valuable atmospheric data to support weather forecasting and mission planning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 07:36
|Photo ID:
|9798493
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-RL287-4204
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA Weather Balloon Launch [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Adila Hamdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.